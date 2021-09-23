UPDATED: 1 p.m., Sept. 23

The following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities, according to PennDOT.

Updates will be posted periodically.

Columbia

Route 4020 (Mount Pleasant Road / Green Creek Road) between Millertown Road and McWilliams Road in Mount Pleasant Township for downed utilities.

Lycoming

Route 44 between Mill Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County and Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County for flooding. Detour will be Route 2001 (Elimsport Road) and Route 15.

(Open) Route 3004 (Valley Street / Jacks Hollow Road) between Route 654 (Nippenose Road) in Bastress Township and Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown Borough for downed utilities.

Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) between Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township for flooding.

Route 973 between Dochter Street in Salladasburg Borough and Jobs Run Road in Mifflin Township for flooding.

The intersection of Route 880 and Middle Road / Davidson Road in Limestone Township for flooding.

(New) Route 1003 (Wallis Run Road) between Route 1004 (Southard Road) and Logue Hill Road in Gamble Township for flooding.

Montour

(New) Route 1003 (PP and L Road / Muncy Exchange Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road in Derry Township and Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) in Anthony Township for flooding.

(New) Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) and PP and L Road in Anthony Township for flooding.

(New) Route 1009 (Greenleaf Drive / Stamm Road) between Strawberry Ridge Road and Stamm Road in Derry Township for flooding.

Northumberland

(New) Route 61 between Eleventh Street in Sunbury and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township for flooding.

(New) Route 1011 (Reynolds Hill Road / Hockley Hill Road) between Route 1008 (Five Points Road) and Route 1010 (Gearhart Hollow Road / Showers Road) in Lewis Township for downed utilities.

Snyder

(Open) Route 35 between Greenville Road and Flint Hill Road in Washington Township for flooding.

Route 3007 (Iron Bridge Road) between Route 3008 (Paxtonville Road) and Furnace Road in Franklin Township for flooding.

Route 3016 (Seven Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Route 35 and Buckwheat Valley Road in West Perry Township for downed utilities.

Route 3016 (Sevens Stars Road / Pine Swamp Road) between Ridge Road and Daniels Road in West Perry Township for flooding.

Tioga

Route 287 between Catlin Hollow Road and Sweet Hollow Road in Middlebury Township for flooding.

Union

Route 44 between Mill Road in Washington Township, Lycoming County and Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County for flooding. Detour will be Route 2001 (Elimsport Road) and Route 15.

Route 3003 (Coldrun Road / Grand Valley Road / Eighth Street / Millmont Road) between Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton Borough and Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township for flooding.

(New) Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Wolfland Road and Beaver Run Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.

(New) Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 and Johnson Mill Road in Buffalo Township for flooding.

Never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.