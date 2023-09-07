Updated Sept. 8, 8 a.m.
The following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities, according to PennDOT. Updates will be sent periodically.
Columbia
- Route 4008 (Back Branch Road) between Millertown Road and Route 4013 (Whites Church Road) in Mt. Pleasant Township, for downed utilities.
Lycoming
- Route 2019 (Moreland Baptist Road) between German Road in Franklin Township and Ridge Road in Jordan Township, for downed trees into wires.
Reminder from PennDOT: Never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.