Updated 8 a.m.
Montoursville, Pa. – The following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to flooding, downed trees or utilities.
Columbia
- Route 42 between Route 2001 (Ideal Park Road) and Earth Station Road in Locust Township, due to downed trees into wires.
Lycoming
- (Open) Route 864 between Route 87 and Simpler Hollow Road in Upper Fairfield Township, for downed trees into wires.
Northumberland
- Route 890 between Foye Road and Houser Road in Rockefeller Township, due to downed trees into wires. A detour using Route 4013 (Captain Bloom Road) and Route 4018 (Brush Valley Road) is in place.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
Updates will be posted as they become available.