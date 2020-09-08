TRAFFIC ALERT (1).jpg

2:25 p.m. Update: Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are now open.

Columbia County, Pa. -- Motorists who travel Interstate 80 westbound are advised of a lane restriction at mile marker 240, approximately one mile west of Exit 241 (Berwick/Lime Ridge) due to a tractor trailer crash. The right (driving) lane is closed.

The lane is expected to be closed through mid-afternoon.

Motorists are reminded to be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

