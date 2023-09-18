Updated Sept. 19, 10:15 a.m.

Sunbury, Pa. — A “large amount” of minks have been set free from a fur farm over the weekend.

Police have increased the estimate to possibly 8,000 minks that have been released from Richard H Stahl Sons incorporated, a fur farm located along Route 890 outside Sunbury, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Sometime in the early morning on Sunday, an unknown person cut holes in the fence that surrounds the mink farm, said police.

Many of the minks have reportedly been hit by vehicles in the area following their escape.

“Right now it's like living in some sort of sci-fi movie or horror film. Everywhere you look, there's minks-running through the fields, standing in the roads, trying to find shelter in random buildings. The number of bodies that line the roads just keeps growing by the hour,” Erin Bourinski shared in a Facebook post.

“These creatures are scared, confused, and hungry with no idea how to survive. They were born and raised in captivity and now will die slow painful deaths through diseases they've never seen, cars they never knew existed, and starvation when they have never went without food before or have had to hunt or fight for food in their lives,” Bourniski continued.

Do not approach

The Sunbury Animal Hospital has warned the public to not approach the animals because they could be aggressive.

“You should not approach one if you see one,” Dr. Beverly Shaw, veterinarian and partner at Richard Stahl Fur Farm said. “Especially when cornered, they can be aggressive. They are carnivorous. So getting bitten is a possibility. Nobody should approach them,” she added.

The hospital also warned area residents to pay close attention to their pets when they are outside.

“I would suggest keeping all dogs on leashes in this area. They might not be able to kill a big dog, but they certainly could bite your dog — Rabbits, outdoor rabbits, backyard poultry (are) definitely in danger. Someone's kittens and cats could be a problem as well,” she added.

Last November, a group of activists released up to 40,000 minks at a fur farm in Ohio. The group, “Animal Liberation Front,” were believed to have been behind that release.

According to ATI, the animal rights group established in the 1970s in Great Britain. Their goal is to end exploitation of animals. In 2004, the FBI described ALF as a “serious domestic terrorist threat."

The group is known to engage in “direct action” against “companies or individuals who, in their view, utilize animals for research or economic gain, or do some manner of business with those companies or individuals,” reported WANE-TV.

There is no link at this time to the Subury mink release, which continues to be under investigation by

Numerous agencies and farm staff are currently working to recover the mink that escaped, according to police.

Captured mink can be brought to The Sunbury Animal Hospital, 3920 State Route 890, Sunbury.

