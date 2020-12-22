Williamsport, Pa. -- Rumors that American Airlines may reinstate flights at the Williamsport Regional Airport are circulating.

According to Richard Howell, Executive Director of the Williamsport Regional Airport, he heard from local AA employees that they've been put on notice about the potential service. "I have not heard from the carrier themselves," Howell told NorthcentralPa.com.

Details are not finalized from AA on a potential schedule and a designated connection hub.

Howell told the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, “ The Authority continues to work with American, other airlines, and local leaders to secure reliable and sustainable air service for the area.”

Howell said he is getting ready to make an application to the Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program for a grant that will hopefully help bring a new carrier to the airport, or entice American Airlines to stay.

According to the Chamber, should American Airlines resume, it is committed to servicing IPT only through March 31, 2021 at which point they would to re-evaluate their market service.