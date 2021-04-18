Stabbing investigation

April 19 update: "The dispatch for a stabbing was unfounded," Williamsport Bureau of Police Captain Justin Snyder told NorthcentralPA.com.

Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Police recently responded to the report of a stabbing on High Street.

When asked if anyone was injured or arrested as a result of the incident, Williamsport Police Captain Justin Snyder did not respond.

The Lycoming County Department of Public Safety's 911 log shows that a stabbing was reported at 1:59 p.m. on April 16 in the 700 block of High Street, Williamsport.

Only one police unit was dispatched to the scene, Williamsport Bureau of Police Unit 61, at 1:59 p.m. That unit arrived on scene by 2:03 p.m., a response time of less than four minutes.

Williamsport Police Unit 61 stayed at the scene approximately 40 minutes before being marked available at 2:52 p.m. by county dispatch.

INCIDENT DESCRIPTION MAY NOT BE ACTUAL FINAL DISPOSITION

Date/Time Disp:     Inc Description:               

04/16/21 01:59:55   106 / STABBING                 

Number: Pref:Street Name:        Suff:Street Type:   City:         

7XX          HIGH                     ST             WIL           

Unit:     Status:     Time Change:

61        DISP        01:59:55   

61        RESP        01:59:56   

61        ONSC        02:03:47   

61        AT_OTH      02:42:52   

61        AVAIL       02:52:48 

Updated to correct a typographical error