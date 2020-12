UPDATE 10:30 p.m. 12/16/2020 -- Rt. 15 NB in Hepburn and Lewis Townships is now open.

Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County is closed between the Hepburnville and Trout Run/Canton exits due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to a PennDOT release issued at 9:52 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 16.

A detour using Route 1017 (Lycoming Creek Road) is in place.

The roadway was closed briefly earlier in the evening for a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Motorists should expect travel delays.