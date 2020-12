12/17/20 Update (2:45 a.m.): Route 15 NB in Gregg Township is now open.

Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists are advised that Route 15 northbound is closed between Route 44 and Bryson Road in Gregg Township due to a tractor-trailer crash.

A detour using local roads is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.