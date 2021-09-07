RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

Updated at 10:57 a.m., Sept. 7.

Columbia and Montour counties are continuing to clean up from last week's flooding. Earlier this morning, a few roads were still closed due to downed trees and utilities. According to PennDOT, all previously closed roads are now open.

Columbia

  • (Open) Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
  • (Open) Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.
  • (Open) Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.

Montour

  • (Open) Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.