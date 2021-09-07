Updated at 10:57 a.m., Sept. 7.
Columbia and Montour counties are continuing to clean up from last week's flooding. Earlier this morning, a few roads were still closed due to downed trees and utilities. According to PennDOT, all previously closed roads are now open.
Columbia
- (Open) Route 1007 (Stony Brook Road) from the intersection of Route 487 to the intersection of Route 487 in Orange Township.
- (Open) Route 2026 (Mountain Shadow Lane) between the intersection with Route 339 (State Road) in Beaver Township and the intersection with Beaver Valley Road in Beaver Township.
- (Open) Route 2024 (Beaver Valley Road) between Route 2022 (Scotch Valley Drive) and Chapel Hill Road in Beaver Township.
Montour
- (Open) Route 2014 (Stine Road/Century Road/Hedge Road) between Route 642 and the intersection with Cameltown Road in Derry Township.