Bellefonte, Pa. -- State police at Rockview have released details regarding a vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead.

Anjelica Miele, 28, of Mingoville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township, according to Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers.

Police said Miele was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Nittany Valley Drive when a UTV came out from a side road and went directly into the path of her vehicle.

The UTV, driven by Ward G. Cole, 85, of Bellefonte, hit Miele's vehicle, causing her to swerve and overturn on the road before striking a ditch. Miele's vehicle rolled a few times and she was ejected, police said.

Miele's passenger, Anna Case, 26, of Mingoville, was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Cole also was transported to the hospital for possible injuries, police said.

An autopsy for Miele is scheduled for Friday afternoon, according to Sayers.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with Miele's funeral expenses.

