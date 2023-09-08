Williamsport, Pa. — Per the PA Emergency Management Agency, Verizon is experiencing a widespread outage affecting 911.

NorthcentralPa reached out to 911 communications in Lycoming County and Clinton County. According to Deputy Director Beth Baylor, "everything remains the same as it was last night. The repairs have not yet been made by Verizon. PEMA and the PUC is aware."

Clinton County also reports the ongoing outage. Below are emergency numbers.

Danville Police shared alternative numbers for Columbia and Montour residents in a Facebook post. If you need help and cannot call or text 911, please reach out to your nearest police, fire, or EMS station directly. Repair crews are working on a fix. As of a 6:30 p.m.Thursday post on the PEMA Facebook page, the following counties are affected: - Bradford - Carbon - Clinton - Lackawanna - Luzerne - Lycoming - Pike - Schuylkill - Snyder - Sullivan - Susquehanna - Tioga - Wayne - Wyoming

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.