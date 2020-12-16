UPDATE, 9:50 p.m. 12/16/2020 -- PennDOT expects I-80 westbound to remain closed through sunrise Thursday morning.

Both lanes remain closed from the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County to the 178/Lock Haven interchange in Clinton County due to a multi-vehicle crash in Clinton County.

--

Greene Twp. -- A special call for emergency responders lit up the scanner around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday for a crash on I-80 westbound near mile marker 183.

All westbound lanes are closed starting at State Rt. 15. Both lanes are closed at the Interstate 180 interchange in Northumberland County. The crash is between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven).

Traffic is being detoured to I-180 westbound to Rt. 220 or to Rt. 15 northbound to Rt. 220.

Details are few at this time, but dispach said there are thirty or more cars involved, reporting multiple injuries.

Snow began to fall in the early afternoon in northcentral Pennsylvania. The National Weather Service predicts as much as two feet of snow.

We will share more information as it becomes available.