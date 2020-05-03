Update: Whitmoyer returned home in the morning unharmed.

Megan Whitmoyer was last able to be contacted at or around 1630 hours on 5/2/2020.

Whitmoyer is described as a white female, 5’9” tall, 260lbs, blue eyes, and burgundy hair. Megan has a tattoo on her right wrist with a ribbon and the date 10/9/17.

The vehicle she was last known to be operating is a 2015 Subaru Forester.

Please be on the lookout for Megan and contact the Danville police department at (570)275-2101 or (570)784-6300 if you have any information on her whereabouts.