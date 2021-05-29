Lewisburg, Pa. – An elderly man involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Colonel John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, passed away last night from his injuries, according to state police.

David Hoke, 82, of Shamokin Dam, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center on May 28 where he later passed away, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to state police. His passenger, Darlene Soder, 67, also was taken to Geisinger by helicopter and remains there in critical condition.

Hoke was traveling north on JPM Road shortly after 1 p.m. in a 2019 Kia Soul when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Colonel John Kelly Road, according to state police.

Hoke’s vehicle then struck a camper that was being towed by a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Roger Long, 53, of New Columbia. Long was heading west on Colonel John Kelly Road at the time.

Hoke’s vehicle came to rest off the north shoulder of Colonel John Kelly Road. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.

Long had three passengers in his vehicle, including Lori Long, 51, and two children ages 7 and 4. None of occupants in Long’s vehicle were injured and all were wearing seat belts, according to state police.

Colonel John Kelly Road was closed for several hours after the crash.