7:00 AM Update: Route 2014 (Fourth Street) in the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County is open.

Williamsport, Pa. -- Both lanes of Route 2014 (Fourth Street) are closed from the Route 220 ramp to Ridge Road in the City of Williamsport in Lycoming County, for police activity.

A detour using local roadways is in place. The roadway is expected to be open later this morning.

