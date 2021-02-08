White Deer Township, Pa. – An unidentified female was found dead yesterday in Union County, Pennsylvania State Police at Milton report.

The female was found laying on the shoulder of the offramp at Mile Marker 199 on Interstate 80 Eastbound in Buffalo Township, Union County, police said.

"The victim was wearing blue maternity jeans, a purple shirt with a black leather jacket. The victim was not wearing socks or shoes. The victim is a white female, possibly of Asian or Native American descent," state police said in a press release today.

She appears to be in her 20s to 40s, approximately 5'2" to 5'6" in height, approximately 120 to 140 pounds with brown hair.

She remains unidentified. Tt is believed she traveled through the states of Indiana and Wisconsin between Feb. 4 and 6, 2021.

Police received the report of a deceased female laying on the shoulder of the offramp at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-542-2662 and speak to Trooper Tyler Watson or Corporal Adrian Bordner.