Williamsport, Pa. – The cause of the dugout fire at Brandon Park today has been identified, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

"It didn't take much to put out. I think we used at most 150 gallons of water," WBF Platoon Chief Sam Aungst told NorthcentralPA.com.

The fire was called in at 3:07 p.m. after a resident in the area noticed fire.

"We got a report that there were a couple of kids over there eating lunch," Aungst said. "One of the residents that live over there was taking their daughter to the park and saw two kids ride away on a bicycle as they saw the fire."

No juveniles were arrested in connection to the incident. The only descriptive details known about the juveniles is that one was wearing a pink hoodie and one was wearing a maroon hoodie.

The dugout building is not a total loss but the roof will need to be repaired by the City. The Streets and Parks Department as well as police and fire responded to the scene.

"They can still use it, it just needs to be cleaned up a little bit," Aungst said.

NorthcentralPA.com reader Christopher Downs captured video of flames licking the roof and frame before 3:17 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Another reader snapped photos of the emergency response. Firefighters were seen having doused the fire prior to 3:28 p.m. As of 4:40 p.m., the fire department was still on the scene investigating. The investigation was finished by 6 p.m.