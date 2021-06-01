Williamsport, Pa. -- The Lycoming County Coroner's office was called to the scene of a single vehicle crash that involved at 2009 Mercedes on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township around 1:45 a.m. Monday, May 31.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville released the driver's identity as Sierra Jacobs, 24. The passenger of that vehicle was identified as Travis Mosteller, also 24.

The coroner said the cause of death for both was "due to multiple blunt force trauma and burns."

The vehicle was traveling east along a curved section of E. Third St. at 1:47 a.m. on Monday, May 31 when it failed to negotiate the right curve. The car hit the sidewalk then a bridge abutment, falling about 12 feet into the creek bed below.

The vehicle caught fire after landing. Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Police report the roads were wet at the time of the crash, and note that alcohol is suspected.

Other agencies involved in the response and investigation include the PA State Police, Loyalsock Vol. Fire Department, Montoursville Fire Department, and Susquehanna Regional EMS.