Williamsport, Pa. — According to a release from Williamsport Police an arrest has been made in connection with the shooting at Brandon Café on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Terrell Cradle of Williamsport was taken into custody and charged with possessing a stolen firearm after a search warrant was executed inside the city limits. According to the release, Cradle remains the primary suspect in the shooting.

Police said they located a stolen firearm during the search. Cradle was arraigned before Judge Gary Whiteman and denied bail.

Police advise that the investigation is still active and urge anyone with information to contact Agent Alexander at 570-327-7586 or through email at balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.

