Update from Mount Carmel Police: Suspect Bruce A. Thompson Jr. was taken into custody at approximately 11 p.m. May 7. The vehicle he was operating also has been located. Thompson is currently in Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment.

Mount Carmel, Pa. — Police in Mount Carmel are looking for a man they say shot another man outside a bar Friday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired near Dorko's bar in the 100 block of South Poplar Street just before midnight.

When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who required immediate life-saving measures, police say. Officer Tyler Hebster requested EMS on scene and applied a tourniquet to stop “heavy and profuse” bleeding on the injured male, who officers said was shot in the stomach and arm.

Authorities said they attempted to stop a silver sedan near the scene of the shooting, which led to a short high-speed pursuit. The vehicle crashed in the area of Second and Plum streets due to a high rate of travel.

Authorities said Bruce A. Thompson, 36, fled the scene of the crash to an unknown location. Thompson was identified through a vehicle registration.

Officers used K9 units to track Thompson’s path to his last known address, according to police. Thompson, who is considered armed and dangerous, was last known to be operating a blue 2017 Chevrolet Traverse with a PA license plate of LJN-1128.

Mount Carmel Police described Thompson as a 6' black male with brown eyes, short black hair, and a clean-shaven beard.

Thompson was charged with felony attempt of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, persons not to possess firearm, discharge firearm into occupied structure, firearm not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and attempting to elude police officers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thompson is being asked to contact the Mount Carmel Borough Police Station at 570-339-6020 or the Northumberland County Communication Center at 570-988-4539.

Police said if you see Thompson, do not approach him, and call 911.

