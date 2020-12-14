9:30 a.m. update from First News Now:
The search resumed early Monday morning, December 14, 2020. Around 8:00AM it was learned that the lost hikers stayed at their location over night as directed.
Searchers were able to make contact with the lost hikers and learned that the individuals were on the south side of the narrows, across a stream in a cabin.
A number of searchers had gathered around 7:30AM at the Morris Fire Department, as they wanted to get out by 8:00AM and locate the hikers, as snow started falling by morning.
The hikers were finally located and rescued by searchers around 8:53AM and all four individuals were glad to be climbing in a truck to head back to civilization.
No injuries were reported as everyone seemed happy the ordeal was finally over.
Special thanks going out to Morris Fire Department members for a job well done.
4 INDIVIDUALS REPORTED LOST - SEARCH TO RESUME AROUND 8:00AM
FNN Article Update © Sunday, December 13, 2020
Morris, PA - (Update) Morris firefighters responded around 5:30 p.m. to set up for a search for four lost individuals who started out on a trail off from Route 414 on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
The lost individuals had made contact with the 911 Center in Tioga County, PA., and spoke with a dispatcher who gathered information as best as possible, as the individuals did not seem to have good cell phone reception.
Although crews were able to figure out where the party started after located their vehicle in the area of a trail along Route 414. Searchers still could not locate the individuals with the information they proved to 911 over the hours.
Last know information the four individuals reported that they were in a wooden structure near the trail they had been on. However, firefighters who believed they knew where the people were at, found an empty structure. With that discovery, searchers asked for more details through the dispatcher, who could raise the lost individuals although they had called both cell phone numbers, it seemed the phones rang but went to an answering service.
Firefighters were said to have search both ends of the trial and focusing on any structure along that path. Hours passed and still no luck on locating the individuals.
FNN was told that the individuals had been instructed to stay at their present location in the structure until searches found them.
But it was unknown by those trying to locate the lost individuals if the lost people stayed as directed.
As temperatures fall towards the mid 30s the search was called off around 9:35PM.
The search will resume on Monday morning, December 14, 2020. A number of searchers will work together and others, possibly from Lycoming County may come in to assist. FNN was told that a drone may also be brought in to assist in locating the lost individuals.
Searchers will gather at the Morris Fire Department to resume their search for these four individuals at 8:00AM.
If FNN learns more, that information will be updated in this article.