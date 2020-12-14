9:30 a.m. update from First News Now:

The search resumed early Monday morning, December 14, 2020. Around 8:00AM it was learned that the lost hikers stayed at their location over night as directed.

Searchers were able to make contact with the lost hikers and learned that the individuals were on the south side of the narrows, across a stream in a cabin.

A number of searchers had gathered around 7:30AM at the Morris Fire Department, as they wanted to get out by 8:00AM and locate the hikers, as snow started falling by morning.

The hikers were finally located and rescued by searchers around 8:53AM and all four individuals were glad to be climbing in a truck to head back to civilization.

No injuries were reported as everyone seemed happy the ordeal was finally over.

Special thanks going out to Morris Fire Department members for a job well done.

4 INDIVIDUALS REPORTED LOST - SEARCH TO RESUME AROUND 8:00AM