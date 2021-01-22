Williamsport, Pa. – For the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old child, a Williamsport man was sentenced on Tuesday to up to 62 years in state prison.

Marcus G. Degarmo, 38, used the text message application "Kids Messenger" to send sexually explicit messages to the girl on April 1, 2019, according to a criminal complaint by the Old Lycoming Township Police Department.

Degarmo admitted he solicited the girl for sexually explicit photographs of herself as well as asked her for sex, police said.

Degarmo pleaded guilty to 16 felonies for the offenses, including criminal solicitation - rape of child, criminal attempt - child pornography, criminal solicitation - indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Degarmo on Jan. 19 to an aggregate state prison term of 372 months minimum and 744 months maximum confinement. He received 635 days credit for time served and must pay $532 restitution.

In a separate set of charges filed in 2020, Degarmo was accused of rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and child pornography for a Jan. 1, 2019, offense date.

The Lycoming County District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute Degarmo for those charges, court records show.

