Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County.

A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor.

The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township.

The homeowner woke the stranger, later identified as Harim Ruiz-Crespo, 58, and ordered him to sit on the ground while he called police.

The homeowner said he found graham crackers and a bottle of Pepsi near a television and said Ruiz-Crespo allegedly moved a chair in front of the television before passing out.

Ruiz-Crespo entered the home through an unlocked front door that led into a garage, police said. His blue Dodge Avenger was parked outside on the street.

The homeowner told police he does not know Ruiz-Crespo, according to the affidavit.

Ruiz-Crespo was charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing and loitering. He is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.

Ruiz-Crespo is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Nov. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

