Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A man who reportedly refused to leave an apartment was later arrested after police say he returned twice and broke through the door.

Curtis Sultan White, 41, was first escorted away from the property in the 2300 block of Lycoming Creek Road around 3 a.m. on Feb. 26. Officer Cody Smith spoke with the residents of the apartment, who said White refused to leave when asked.

Smith offered to take White back to his apartment just down the road, but White chose to ride his bicycle home, Smith noted. Less than an hour later, the residents called police again, saying White had allegedly forced his way into the apartment by breaking through a rear door. Once inside, White accused the three people in the house of "doing sexual things to each other," charges say.

White fled before police arrived, but while officers were there, White reportedly showed up again at the apartment and was taken into custody.

White was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, harassment, and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in District Judge William Solomon's office on March 8 at 3:15 p.m.

Docket sheet

