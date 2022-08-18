South Williamsport, Pa. — Little League Baseball and the Little League World Series have developed some outstanding baseball players, and attracted some well-known visitors to the area over its longstanding history.

This Sunday, Little League International and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce are welcoming a few of them to town: President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Rachel Robinson (the widow of Jackie Robinson), Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. They are scheduled to visit as Williamsport celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball World Series.

In celebration of the 75th year of the series, the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce has dedicated its final installation of the Bases Loaded statue project to some of the most notable visitors to come to Williamsport for the event – Cy Young, Jackie Robinson, and President George W. Bush.

A new statute, designed and created by sculptor Matt Glenn of Provo, Utah, will be unveiled at a special ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 21 in Market Square, downtown Williamsport.

“Little League is beyond proud to call Williamsport our home, and the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce’s recognition of our organization through their Bases Loaded statue project has become a wonderful addition to our greater community,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“Over the years, we have been fortunate to welcome some very special guests to our World Series, and we are thrilled to be able to have President Bush, Rachel Robinson, and our friends from Major League Baseball join us, as we celebrate the 75th Little League Baseball World Series and the unveiling of this final statue.”

Established in 2014, in conjunction of the 75th Anniversary of the first Little League game played on June 6, 1939, the Bases Loaded project is a series of sculptures that commemorates the history of Little League – the centerpiece of which is 12 individual statues located in Market Square, each depicting different eras in Little League’s history and embracing the diversity and timelessness of a sport played around the world.

The new statue, featuring the likenesses of Mr. Young, Mr. Robinson, and President Bush, will be featured behind the backstop as part of the home plate display.

Glenn, a big baseball fan himself, told KSL TV5 out of Utah that he felt a lot of pressure in creating the statues because of having to work with President' Bush's Chief of Staff, but that the experience was surreal.

In addition to marking the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, the unveiling coincides with the first-ever appearance of a Utah team to make the competition, which is special to Glenn as a Utah resident.

On Wednesday, crews moved the bronzed statue of Carl E. Stotz, the founder of Little League, from the left of the batter to the right of the batter, along Market Street. The relocation makes way for the installation of the newest "spectators."

“Little League is such a special part of the heritage of Lycoming County, and Williamsport is proud to welcome the world every August for the Little League Baseball World Series,” said Jason Fink, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

“The Bases Loaded Statue Project, supported by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, is such a special installation throughout our community, and we are excited to officially unveil the final installation with our very special guests.”

The statue unveiling is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. on Sunday and is open to the general public. Please note that there will be road closures in the vicinity to accommodate for the ceremony.

The streets leading into Market Square (the intersection of Market St. and West Third Street) will be closed starting at 12 p.m. (noon) with detours in place through the evening.

Related reading: ‘Latest member of the team’ on the Bases Loaded project unveiled at Penn College

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.