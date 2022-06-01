Williamsport, Pa. — An order to unseal documents in a felony case against a Williamsport man revealed several new disturbing details of the charges against the accused.

Devin Mims, 35, of Williamsport is accused of more than 300 counts stemming from an investigation into juveniles being paid for sex and threatened with firearms. Mims was initially charged on April 5, but those charges were updated on May 26 as investigators spoke with the third accuser.

Mims allegedly paid the first and third accuser for a sexual encounter together while both were 15-years-old. Mims contacted the juvenile several times after the incident and requested photos in exchange for money, police said.

According to sealing documents that were recently made available to the public, Mims became aware of the investigation and threatened several of the accusers.

“Mr. Mims contacted one of the victims after becoming aware of the investigation and threatened to kill (accuser),” the court documents stated.

The accuser knew Mims was in possession of a firearm, police said. According to the report, Mims attempted to coerce the victim into not providing a statement to police.

A court summary shows Mims has been charged with more than 300 counts of felony and misdemeanors charges that stem from the investigation into the accusations. Mims will appear before Judge Ryan Tira for an arraignment and ARD hearing on June 13.

Mims was denied bail by Judge Gary Whiteman during an arraignment on the updated charges.

Docket sheet

