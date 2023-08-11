State College, Pa. — Multiple staff members at a hospital were forced to help restrain an unruly patient who spit in their faces, State College police said.

Employees struggled with Alexis Renee Banks, 29, of State College as she fought against them on Aug. 3 at the Mount Nittany Hospital in State College, Officer Scott Rusnak said.

Banks was caught by staff just after 10 p.m. when she attempted to leave through the ambulance exit, according to the complaint. She allegedly started swinging at staff members as they closed in on her, damaging one person’s Apple Watch in the process.

Staff eventually forced Banks back into her room, Rusnak wrote. It took the strength of several people to hold Banks down in order to restrain her in the room, he added.

While being restrained, Banks allegedly spit in an employee's face. She continued to yell and scream to the point troopers could hear her while approximately 50-feet from the room, according to the affidavit.

Banks went to sleep after being sedated by doctors.

Banks was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief. She is being held on $25,000 monetary bail at the Centre County Prison.

Banks is scheduled to appear before Judge Gregory Koehle on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

She was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, and public drunkenness at the end of June as part of a separate case. She was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after an arraignment on the charges.

