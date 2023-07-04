University Park, Pa. — A 19-year-old student sexually assaulted a woman with enough force to cause bleeding, Penn State University police said.

Joshua Hugh Robinson, 19, of Glenside called friends claiming he had an “emergency” in early February of this year, according to a complaint. An inspection of his phone showed searches like “what is sexual assault” and “Penn State sexual assault process” after it was seized by investigators.

Robinson allegedly met the accuser at an off-campus party before the pair returned to his room on Feb. 4, Officer Spenser Lauver said. Robinson was recorded by surveillance cameras with the woman as they entered Beaver Hall, Lauver added.

A review of Robinson’s card swipe history, PSU records, and his driver’s license all helped identify him, according to authorities.

The accuser told investigators she began to make out with Robinson, investigators said. She claimed everything after that was done without consent, according to Lauver.

Robinson allegedly stripped the accuser of her clothes and forced his penis into her mouth. The victim gagged and threw up, investigators said.

Once everything was cleaned up, Robinson penetrated the victim with his fingers, the witness allegedly told police. She claimed it “hurt really really bad” and caused bleeding.

“The victim sustained injuries from the penetration, and later required medical intervention,” Lauver said.

Robinson told investigators he tried to “stimulate” the victim sexually, Lauver wrote. Robinson admitted to knowing she was bleeding from the penetration, police said.

Robinson was charged with sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without the consent of others. Both are felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others.

Robinson posted $55,000 unsecured bail on June 30 and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on July 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

