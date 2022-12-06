State College, Pa. — A Penn State student who worked as a security officer on campus used his position to spy on his ex-girlfriend, police say.

Blayze Robert Jo Fisher, 21, was working as a Student Auxiliary Officer for the university in November when a fellow student officer allegedly saw him snooping outside a dorm room on Nov. 3. Fisher treportedly old the other student he was listening at the door to determine if anyone else was inside the room with his former girlfriend.

Student Auxiliary Officers are uniformed student employees who help provide security on campus, including in and around the residence hall areas, and provide staffing for the Safe Walk service, according to the university's website.

After the student officer reported the incident, Det. Robert Ruggiero of the Penn State University Police began an investigation and discovered Fisher used his officer's access card to get into Nelson Hall, where his ex-girlfriend lived.

Surveillance cameras also showed Fisher peered into her windows and frequently stood near the entrance to the dorm between Sept. 7 and Nov. 3, police say.

Fisher, Phoenixville, was charged with loitering and prowling.

