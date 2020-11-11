Williamsport, Pa. – A 20 year old from Unityville recently was sentenced to state prison for delivering methamphetamine, Lycoming County Court records indicate.

Logan L. Klock pleaded guilty to one ungraded felony count each of delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine on Oct. 30.

Klock was arrested by the Narcotics Enforcement Unit earlier this year for the May 12, 2020 crimes.

For the drug delivery charge, Judge Ryan Tira sentenced Klock to six to 24 months state prison confinement with eligibility for boot camp and Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive.

For the possession charge, Tira sentenced Klock to a consecutive 12 to 36 months state prison, for a total state prison term of 18 to 60 months.

In a separate case, Klock pleaded guilty to one summary count of retail theft, for which Tira ordered Klock to pay a $300 fine.