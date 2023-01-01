Bloomsburg, Pa. — United in Recovery is organizing free community naloxone giveaways throughout Bloomsburg in 2023.
Members of the community can pick their naloxone kits up along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance.
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, according to United in Recovery’s release.
Here is a list of the dates and locations for the giveaways:
- Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg office at 36 E. Main Street
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street
- Thursday, March 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street
- Friday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street
- Tuesday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street
- Wednesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street
- Friday, July 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street
- Thursday, Aug. 31 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street
- Tuesday Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street
- Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street
- Thursday, Nov. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street
- Friday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street