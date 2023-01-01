Bloomsburg, Pa. — United in Recovery is organizing free community naloxone giveaways throughout Bloomsburg in 2023.

Members of the community can pick their naloxone kits up along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, according to United in Recovery’s release.

Here is a list of the dates and locations for the giveaways:

Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg office at 36 E. Main Street

Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street

Thursday, March 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street

Friday, April 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street

Tuesday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street

Wednesday, June 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street

Friday, July 14 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street

Thursday, Aug. 31 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street

Tuesday Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street

Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street

Thursday, Nov. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Office at 36 E. Main Street

Friday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Bloomsburg Town Hall at 301 E. 2nd Street

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.