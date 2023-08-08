Union leaders are still hoping to come to a contract agreement with Lycoming Engines in the coming weeks.

Currently, approximately 370 production and maintenance employees are reportedly working without a contract. Altogether, Lycoming Engines employs over 550 employees.

“The (union) workers in and of themselves back in April voted 98.5% for strike authorization. What that means is essentially they have given the UAW bargaining team and International the full support to do whatever we have to do in order to bring back for them what they perceive as a good contract,” said Lonnie Everett, Local 787 Representative for The Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW).

Negotiations between the company and union have continued since April 3, with three extensions so far this year.

Last month, union workers voted 309 to 10 to turn down the latest contract.

“The company's comprehensive offer was not adequate in terms of wages, not adequate in what it did to health care,” Everett said. “We look at adjusting COLA, we look at some of the changes that potentially could be made to their healthcare. Those things are significant, especially when you combine the whole package in and of itself,” he added.

Cost of Living Adjustment, or “COLA,” is a type of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. The final updated contract included updates to these benefits.

“Every day, it costs more to live,” Everett said. “What's been offered is not enough, based on the work that they put in. A shop chairman lost his life during COVID. Those workers worked during COVID and were told how essential they were during the COVID while the majority of the management was able to work from home,” he added.

Within the next few weeks, the union hopes to come to an agreement with Lycoming Engines.

“We're looking at everything. We want to agree at the table. Always have, always do. And that's our focus. We've always remained open to bargain and flexible with it, as well. Memberships are going to have the opportunity to take a vote about whatever we put forward,” Everett said.

