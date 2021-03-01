Selinsgrove, Pa. – Every three years, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) performs a Community Needs Assessment to analyze community-reported needs facing local residents. The most recent assessment was initiated in summer, 2020 and included three data collection phases.

The 2020 assessment phases included an asset mapping project, surveying, and interviews with residents and service providers. After analyzing all phases of the data collected during these phases, CAA identified the following themes needing attention in the region:

Access to Healthcare and Health Insurance / High Healthcare Costs

More Well-Paying Jobs / Working But Not Making Enough Money

Children’s Success in School / Child Abuse and Neglect

Mental Health Problems and Awareness

Substance Abuse

Racial Discrimination

Affordable Childcare

Transportation

Cost of Nutritious Food

The assessment also included an evaluation on local COVID-19 impact. The COVID-19 Needs Assessment evaluated responses to questions about how the pandemic has impacted family and community resources, children's education, and personal experiences.

As a result of the 2020 Community Needs Assessment, CAA has published a list of action items to pursue through 2023 to address the key themes that have emerged from the report.

The full publication of the report, as well as an abbreviated abstract, is available on CAA’s website at union-snydercaa.org/cna.

For more information on the Community Needs Assessment, contact Sue Auman, Executive Director, at sauman@union-snyrdercaa.org or (570) 374-0181.