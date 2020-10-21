Montoursville, Pa. -- PennDOT's Union County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT District 3 (Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties), received distinction for reaching 3,000 days (eight years and two months) without a disabling employee injury, defined as an injury that results in an employee missing one or more work days.

The organization reached the safety milestone on October 4, 2020.

“Workplace safety should be the number one priority for any employer. I commend Union County on their dedication to a safe work environment that allows employees to return home each day injury-free,” Governor Tom Wolf said.

“PennDOT employees are the department’s greatest resource,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, P.E. “This accomplishment shows the dedication Union County employees have to adhering to safety standards in the workplace.”

“A workplace injury impacts more than just the injured employee,” said Sandra Tosca, District Executive for the department’s Montoursville-based District 3-0 region. “An injury can disrupt life at home and at work. It causes needless suffering to the worker, but also creates hardships for family members and co-workers.”

County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with a strict adherence to safety practices and regulations.

“These crews come to work each day and focus on safety, responsibility and accountability in each job they undertake,” said Union County Maintenance Manager David Shearer. “They are a great team to work with.”

“I am proud to be a part of this team and the 24/7 safety culture which we have incorporated into our daily duties,” said Acting Union County Maintenance Manager Corey Pisarz.