Mifflinburg, Pa. – A motorcyclist remains in critical condition at Geisinger after a crash Monday night in Union County.

Edward Moyer, 77, of Mifflinburg was taken to the hospital by helicopter shortly after the crash occurred at 6:34 p.m. on Aug. 2, in Limestone Township.

A Geisinger spokesperson confirmed he was in critical condition as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Moyer was traveling east on Wildwood Rd., and lost control of his Kawasaki motorcycle as he applied his brakes at the intersection with Mensch Rd., according to Pennsylvania State Police in Milton.

His motorcycle began fishtailing and then dropped, sliding east on the roadway before coming to final rest.

Mifflinburg Fire Department, Middleburg EMS, and Evangelical EMS assisted at the scene.