Crash generic _2021

Mifflinburg, Pa. – A motorcyclist remains in critical condition at Geisinger after a crash Monday night in Union County.

Edward Moyer, 77, of Mifflinburg was taken to the hospital by helicopter shortly after the crash occurred at 6:34 p.m. on Aug. 2, in Limestone Township.

A Geisinger spokesperson confirmed he was in critical condition as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Moyer was traveling east on Wildwood Rd., and lost control of his Kawasaki motorcycle as he applied his brakes at the intersection with Mensch Rd., according to Pennsylvania State Police in Milton.

His motorcycle began fishtailing and then dropped, sliding east on the roadway before coming to final rest.

Mifflinburg Fire Department, Middleburg EMS, and Evangelical EMS assisted at the scene.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.