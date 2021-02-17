Lewisburg, Pa. – All IRS and Pennsylvania tax forms and schedules may be downloaded and printed at any of the three Union County Libraries: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton.

To ensure that a computer and printer is free to use, call ahead for availability. Forms can be prepared in advance for pick-up; fees for printing the forms will be collected at pick-up. Patrons may also have tax forms emailed to them.

Public computers are available to use at Herr Memorial Library and West End Library. Please call in advance to schedule an appointment.

The Union County libraries have 1040 and 1040SR forms in small quantities. Federal forms may be obtained through the IRS website at irs.gov and may be printed at the libraries. Call the IRS at (800) 829-3676 to request tax forms, instruction booklets, or publications be mailed directly to you.

The deadline to file taxes is Thursday, April 15, 2021.

You can also request that Pennsylvania tax forms be mailed to your home by calling the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue at 1-888-PATAXES. To file PA taxes online or to download and print forms, go to mypath.pa.gov.

Tax preparation is available by drop-off appointment with the Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call (570) 374-0181 or 1-877-497-1257. Library staff cannot offer tax preparation assistance.

For more information on taxes and relevant library services, please click here.