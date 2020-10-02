Lewisburg, Pa. – The Union County Library System launches its mobile WiFi hotspot lending program on October 1 to help bridge the digital divide and give Union County residents free access to the internet where they need it.

A WiFi hotspot is a portable device you can use to connect a mobile-enabled device, such as a laptop, smartphone, or tablet to the internet almost anywhere. The library system has 14 hotspots available for check out by any county resident cardholder aged 18 or older that is a current library member in good standing.

One hotspot per household can be checked out at a time for a one-week period from the following locations: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and West End Library in Laurelton. The overdue fine is $10 per day. Hotspots must be returned in the AV drop. If your library does not have an AV drop, please return the device to the front desk; hotspots cannot be returned in the book drop.

“Broadband connections have become paramount as work and learning have become centered in the internet,” said Roberta Greene, Union County Library System Administrator.

The hotspots utilize the T-Mobile network coverage area (which now includes Sprint) and will provide technical support for the devices.

For more information, please visit unioncountylibraries.org/hotspots or call (570) 523-1172.