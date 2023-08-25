Lewisburg, Pa. — As part of a campaign meant to bring in new library card holders or welcome lapsed library patrons back, the three libraries of the Union County Library System are offering a limited deal on overdue fines, giving everybody a chance to clear outstanding fines.

The special promotional deal is only available during September, which is National Library Card Sign-up Month.

To qualify for the discount, fines must be paid in full at any Union County Library location: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, or West End Library in Laurelton.

The discount cannot be applied to other fines related to lost materials, only overdue items. The libraries accept various forms of payment.

By using this promotion to clear overdue fines at a reduced cost, patrons can regain access to all of the library's services and resources without being troubled by past mistakes.

"Our libraries play a crucial role in our community by providing access to a wealth of knowledge and resources. However, we acknowledge that some members of our community may not be utilizing our services as frequently as they could be," said UCLS System Administrator Toby Schwartzman. "By offering half price fines during Library Card Sign-up Month, we hope to reconnect with these individuals and remind them of the value our libraries bring to their lives."

Any fines incurred after the discount period will be charged at full price. Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of the offer and settle their fines by September 30.

For more information about Library Card Sign-up Month and the services provided by the Union County Library System, please visit UnionCountyLibraries.org.

