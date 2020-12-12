2020-11-12 Cash Money
Middletown, Pa. – Local lottery players may want to check their tickets. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that there are over $4 million dollars in unclaimed lottery tickets. 
 
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® ticket worth $1 million that was sold in Washington County for the January 18, 2020, drawing will soon expire.
 
The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Sheetz, 300 Racetrack Road, Washington. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 20-24-38-56-68, but not the red Powerball 18, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.

A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery by the end of the business day on Monday, January 18, 2021.
 
That's not the only missing winner! 
 
Another winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $1 Million that was sold in Beaver County for the January 12, 2020, drawing will soon expire.
 
The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Rite Aid, 925 Merchant St., Ambridge. It correctly matched all five white balls drawn, 10-25-32-36-42, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.
 
A prize claim must be filed with the Lottery by the end of the business day on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
 
The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices. Currently, all PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. However, PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed for visitors.
 
By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery Draw Game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.