A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® ticket worth $1 million that was sold in Washington County for the January 18, 2020, drawing will soon expire.

Middletown, Pa. – Local lottery players may want to check their tickets. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that there are over $4 million dollars in unclaimed lottery tickets.

The unclaimed winning ticket was sold by Sheetz, 300 Racetrack Road, Washington. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 20-24-38-56-68, but not the red Powerball 18, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding.



A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery by the end of the business day on Monday, January 18, 2021.

That's not the only missing winner!