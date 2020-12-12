A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery by the end of the business day on Monday, January 18, 2021.
A prize claim must be filed with the Lottery by the end of the business day on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of Lottery’s seven area offices. Currently, all PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., by appointment only. However, PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed for visitors.
By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery Draw Game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.