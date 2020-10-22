In appreciation for the area's first responders, Ultimate Express Car Wash locations in Williamsport, Selinsgrove, and Danville will offer a free Ultimate Plus Car Wash to any police, fire, EMS, or other medical responder who visits on October 28.

"Our company as a whole has great love for the local community," explained Butch Heim, Director of Marketing and Business Development at The Autowashery, Inc.

"We always have considered ourselves not just a business in the community, but a part of the community. We already give all our veterans and military our best car wash for free on Veterans Day. Knowing that now more than ever our first responders are out in front of all of us without hesitation, we felt since October 28 is officially First Responders Day, that we should show our love to them as well."

Mr. Heim shared that in addition to a general sense of community and appreciation, he has a more personal motivation to celebrate First Responders Appreciation Day: "Personally, without our first responders, myself and my wife would not be here, so that in itself is another reason."

National First Responders Day was established by the United States Congress in 2017 with backing from Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tom Cotton, and additional support from Reps. Mark Meadows, Michael Capuano, and Elijah Cummings.

The family of Sean Collier, an MIT campus police officer who was murdered by the Boston Marathon bombers in 2013, also supported the designation.