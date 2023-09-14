A UFO expert displayed two alleged “non-human” alien corpses in front of Mexico's Congress on Wednesday.
The extraterrestrial corpses were presented in transparent boxes in Mexico City. Journalist and UFO expert Jaime Maussan claimed under oath they were found in Cusco, Peru in 2017, reported Reuters.
He stated that the artifacts were around 1,000 years old and had been analyzed through a carbon dating process by Mexico's National Autonomous University.
Maussan also claimed that the specimens are not related to any life on Earth, with nearly a third of their DNA remaining “unknown," according to The Independent.
X-rays, 3-D reconstruction and DNA analysis confirmed that the bodies have no relation to humans, said Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, Director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican navy, reported Reuters.
"I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution... to investigate it," Maussan told Reuters.
"We are not alone," he added.