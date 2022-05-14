Washington, D.C. -- A new bill has passed through a Senate committee to address injuries and deaths caused by furniture.

The "Stop Tip-overs of Unstable, Risky Dressers on Youth (STURDY) Act," if passed, would change stability standards for manufacturers of clothing storage units from voluntary to mandatory, requiring companies to ensure that products are tested for safety and stability before being sold.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, furniture tip-overs cause an average of 25,500 emergency room-treated injuries every year. Of those injuries, 44 percent involve children getting crushed, trapped, or struck by furniture, TVs, and appliances.

The current bill has broad support from groups including Parents Against Tip-overs, IKEA, the American Home Furnishings Alliance, and other consumer, manufacturing, and industry groups. It has received bipartisan support in Committee.

“Our children’s safety is non-negotiable. Because of inadequate safety standards and testing for furniture tip-overs, families have had to endure unimaginable tragedy and loss. My STURDY Act would implement much-needed reforms to make homes safer for children. I am proud to see this legislation pass out of committee and I will work with my colleagues to get it to the President’s desk quickly,” said Senator Bob Casey, one of the bill's main sponsors.

Tip-overs may be caused by product design flaws or inappropriate installation, including designs with small bases and heavy tops, installation on a sloped or unstable surface, not using a restraint device, placing a heavy object on top of a dresser, and opening heavy dresser drawers simultaneously and disrupting the furniture's weight distribution.

In addition to making stability standards mandatory, the bill would require rigorous testing of furniture items including simulation of real-world use and safety warning requirements.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for further consideration.

