Washington, D.C. — Increased funding may be coming to seniors and people with disabilities seeking home healthcare.

The proposed bill, the "Better Care, Better Jobs Act," would dedicate increased Medicaid funding for home care, which allows older adults, people with disabilities, and injured workers to receive treatment while living in their home or community.

As the "better jobs" half of its name suggests, the bill also calls for increased wages and benefits for caregivers.

Currently, according to the Senate Special Committee on Aging, over 650,000 people are on waiting lists to receive home or community care.

Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Michigan are spearheading the bill. Sen. Casey explained the necessity of the legislation, saying that the United States is in a caregiving crisis as seniors and people with disabilities struggle to find and/or afford care, often forcing younger or more abled family members to leave the workforce and provide care.

Sen. Casey continued, "For too long, many families thought this was a personal issue that they had to deal with on their own, but now, countless families across the nation know that they are not alone in this fight and that there is a solution... This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s an American issue.”

Congresswoman Dingell added that the crisis was worsened, or at least highlighted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"More than 50 percent of Americans 50 or older serve as a caregiver, and family caregivers need relief. As many know, this is deeply personal for me - I was lucky to have my husband John receive care at home, which showed me the significant fractures in this system, from low wages for workers to thousands on HCBS waitlists, to so many people not knowing how to get the care they desperately need," said Congresswoman Dingell

According to AARP, the vast majority of Americans prefer to receive long-term care and support in their home or community. All states cover some home care services, but coverage varies based on eligibility and benefits standards. The median wage for home care workers is $13 per hour with few or no benefits, with about 18 percent living in poverty.

Because of the poor wages and benefits for home care workers, the occupation sees high turnover rates. The Better Care Better Jobs Act seeks to remedy this problem by increasing wages, benefits, and improving training.

Sen. Bob Casey has prepared a short summary of the legislation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.