Williamsport, Pa. — A Bloomsburg man charged with felony sex crimes against a minor is asking the court to release him from prison while awaiting trial, claiming he has medical issues and was assaulted in prison.

Alexander Stroup, 32, of Bloomsburg was charged with four felony counts stemming from an investigation into his activity online while speaking to a juvenile.

Stroup is incarcerated at the Columbia County Prison and is awaiting a trial date in federal court. Since being jailed, Stroup has requested release from custody due to medical conditions and his fiancé needing help to pay bills. Stroup also said he was assaulted while in prison.

Attorneys for the Department of Justice filed a motion on June 3, stating they don't agree with Stroup’s request for release.

According to court filings, Stroup was charged with attempted production of child pornography, attempted enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and attempted transfer of obscene material to minors.

Due to those charges, there are no conditions to keep the community safe from Stroup if he were released, prosecutors argued.

Authorities also cited “substantial” evidence against Stroup that included his direct communication with an undercover FBI agent. Stroup allegedly told the agent he would pay them for pornographic images. Stroup also sent pictures of his genitals to the agent, investigators said.

Part of Stroup’s request for release would involve him living with his fiancé and working a construction job to help with bills. The government again cited examples of Stroup being employed at the same business and living with his fiancé at the time the alleged crimes were committed.

“At the time he committed the charged conduct, he was living at that same location and working the same job, yet he managed to conceal his criminal activity from his fiancé and employer,” Assistant United States Attorney George Rocktashel wrote.

According to the brief, Stroup was convicted of drug offenses in Bloomsburg and failed to complete his recovery program. In that case, Stroup plead guilty to the drug charges after he failed the program.

Stroup was also accused of harassment twice and charged with DUI in 2015, according to the prosecution.

