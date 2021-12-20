Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of selling crack and escaping from City Hall in Williamsport was spotted by detectives as he drove away from a house in Montoursville.

Michael Nicholas Powell, 26, of Montoursville fled from officers in a vehicle with tinted windows, reaching highway speeds inside the city of Williamsport. Powell hit a tree and no parking sign at the intersection of Grampian Blvd. and Almond Street before fleeing on foot between houses, according to an affidavit.

Powell is considered an at-large criminal who is wanted by U.S. Marshalls and the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

In early September, Powell and another man were stopped near Basin Street by Williamsport Bureau of Police officers.

Powell, who was the passenger inside the vehicle, had marijuana and cash on him, according to officers. Police located a clear bag of crack cocaine near where Powell was seated in the car.

During that arrest, officers said additional cash was discovered along with three cellphones.

Authorities said Powell was discovered in Nov. when officers attempted to enforce an active warrant near the 400 block of Anthony Street. Powell, who officers were not looking for at the time, was in possession of 10 grams of crack cocaine and pills.

Powell was able to escape custody when he slipped out of handcuffs. According to an affidavit, Powell was seen on video surveillance camera as he walked out the front doors of City Hall.

Officers later discovered Powell near a residence in Montoursville prior to the chase and crash in Williamsport. According to a report, Powell was seeing an Allena Marshall, who authorities said the vehicle was registered to, and lived at the home in Montoursville.

An interview with Marshall yielded little information, according to detectives. Officers said they located a debit card with Powell’s name on it inside the vehicle during the night of the crash.

Docket sheet

Docket sheet