Washington, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives approved two child care bills intended to keep children and caretakers safe last week.

The bills are: H.R. 7909, the Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers are Safe Act; and S. 2683, the Child Care Protection Improvement Act.

The House passed H.R. 7909 by a vote of 387 – 33 and S. 2683 by voice vote.

The Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers are Safe Act requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide technical assistance for the acquisition and use of protection equipment in child care facilities, including any necessary training for mitigating the spread of COVID-19; and publish best practices for the safe operation of child care centers. HHS may also provide grants to the lead agency in a state to provide guidance and other assistance to child care providers.

Congressman Fred Keller, U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania's 12th congressional district, is a cosponsor of the Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers are Safe Act. During his remarks on H.R. 7909, Congressman Keller discussed the need to provide funding for states to help child care providers meet the guidelines necessary to keep children safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As millions of families have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, child care is a critical component of our national economy,” Congressman Keller said. “As parents return to work, they need to be sure that their children will be looked after and kept safe. The Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act of 2020, H.R. 7909, would make these assurances to families by equipping child care providers with the resources they need to perform their jobs safely and effectively.”

The Child Care Protection Improvement Act would create a task force chaired by the Administration for Children and Families to support states in conducting required criminal background checks for child care staff members. The task force would help to develop recommendations and best practices and evaluate responses to information requests between states in the case of a child care worker moving from state to state.

“Every parent deserves the peace of mind of knowing that their child care providers are passionate, caring, and above all—qualified,” Congressman Keller said regarding S. 2683.

“While this is the case with a great many providers, it is imperative for states to be able to effectively conduct background checks, especially across state lines. S. 2683 will help states address challenges in implementing background checks required under current law, ensuring our children receive the safest and highest quality of care possible.”

The Child Care Protection Improvement Act is now awaiting final approval from President Trump, while the Ensuring Children and Child Care Workers Are Safe Act moves to the Senate for further consideration.