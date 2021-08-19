Washington, D.C. - Many stores in Pa. carry the brands which the Food and Drug Administration are now saying should be watched for pet health and safety.

"We are issuing this corporate-wide warning letter because inspections of Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.'s manufacturing plants revealed evidence of violations, which were shared across multiple plants and were associated with the illness or death of hundreds of pets who had eaten the company's dry dog food," reads part of a letter from Steven M. Solomon, MPH, DVM, Director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine.

Midwestern Pet Foods products have been subject to multiple recalls over the last year, primarily involving SPORTMiX brand dry dog foods. The FDA originally conducted an inspection of Midwestern's Chickasha, Oklahoma plant following several reports of illnesses and deaths of dogs that had eaten SPORTMiX food. Samples of the food were found to contain levels of aflatoxin, a poisonous substance produced by common mold, as high as 558 parts per billion. The FDA considers pet food to be adulterated if it contains over 20 parts per billion of aflatoxin.

The company recalled the contaminated products in January following the initial inspection at the Chickasha plant. In March, Midwestern recalled several brands of pet food manufactured at its Monmouth, Illinois plant after samples tested positive for Salmonella.

Currently, none of the recalled products should be available for purchase.

As of August 9, the FDA was aware of over 130 pet deaths and more than 220 pet illnesses that are likely linked to Midwestern pet foods. Not all cases have been confirmed as aflatoxin poisoning through laboratory testing and some cases may have gone unreported, making the count approximate.

The FDA followed up its inspection of the Chickasha plant with a check on the company's three other manufacturing facilities.

The inspections found evidence of significant violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis, and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Food for Animals regulation.

The FDA is now waiting for a written response from the company stating specific steps that have or will be taken to correct their violations. Failure to address the violations promptly may result in legal action against the company.