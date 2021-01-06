Live Updates:

8:17 p.m. U.S. Senate Floor: Live Youtube Feed

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "the clockwork of our Democracy has carried on" despite all historical threats. "They tried to disrupt our democracy, they failed."

Senate reconvenes. Vice President Mike Pence: "let's get back to work."

Former Pres. Obama calls violence at Capitol "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation" in a statement.

8:00 p.m.

Republican National Convention (RNC) issued statement condemning "violence at U.S. Capitol stating the acts "do not represent acts of patriotism."

Senators are returning to the Capitol building as of 7:45 p.m.

First Lady Melania Trump's Chief of Staff resigns amid events at Capitol.

Twitter and Facebook remove video of Pres. Trump addressing events at U.S. Capitol. Twitter has locked President Trump's account for 12 hours.

U.S. Capitol Building is reportedly back on lock down after a "security threat" inside the building.

Sen. Schumer: Electoral Vote Certification will continue at 8:00 p.m.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush issued statement on "insurrection" at capitol.

6:00 p.m.

Sen. Joe Manchin says he intends to continue with Electoral College certification tonight, despite events at capitol.

Woman shot at U.S. capitol has reportedly died.

D.C. authorities announce the Capitol Building is secure as of 5:40 p.m.

Similar events taking place across country in cities, including Oregon, Ohio, Florida, Arkansas, Colorado. New York implements 8:00 p.m. curfew.

National Guard has arrived as of 5:28 p.m. Directing crowd away from capitol.

Multiple reporters and members of media attacked by mob. Have equipment destroyed. Threats directed at media across capitol.

MPD Chief: Shooting is "under investigation" and they "have no more information" at this time. 13 individuals were arrested, none of whom were D.C. residents. MPD recovered multiple firearms.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief and Mayor of D.C. provide update on situation, multiple MPD officers are injured.

5:00 p.m.

"It's time to go home," Trump addresses protestors in video.

President Trump deploys National Guard to nation's capitol.

Explosive device found outside RNC building. Detonated safely.

D.C. Mayor orders 6:00 p.m. curfew.

Protestors now pushed out of Senate floor to Rotunda.

Armed stand off reportedly occurred on House floor.

House Members have been evacuated and were issued gas masks.

One woman is in critical condition after being shot inside U.S. Capitol.

Washington, D.C. – Just hours after U.S. Capitol police ordered an evacuation of multiple congressional buildings, reports showed that the capitol building has been breached.

Representative Veronica Escobar (D-Tx.) posted the following video of the incident to her twitter:

A confederate flag shown outside the Senate chamber:

Another video showed protestors clashing with police inside the building:

As protestors enter Senate Chamber, members outside are banging on Sen. Mitch McConnell's windows:

Reports say an individual has been shot in U.S. capitol:

Trump addresses protestors in video:

An explosive device was found outside Republican National Convention Headquarters:

MPD Chief and Mayor give update on situation:

Members of media and reporters attacked by mob:

U.S. Capitol is back on lock down at 6:44 p.m. after "security threat inside building:"

Senators return to Capitol:

Local Representatives give statements on events in D.C.:

Representative Fred Keller (R-Pa.):

“The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. My staff and I are safe and sheltered in place at a secure location. God bless our Capitol police and first responders.”

Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Center/Mifflin):

“Any act of violence or destruction is a crime and should be treated as such. Peaceful transitions of power are something our country has responsibly proceeded with since our founding and should serve as an inspiration to the rest of the world. An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history.

However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem. We strongly condemn any act of violence and destruction and pray for all those impacted today.”

