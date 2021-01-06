Live Updates:
8:17 p.m. U.S. Senate Floor: Live Youtube Feed
Sen. Mitch McConnell: "the clockwork of our Democracy has carried on" despite all historical threats. "They tried to disrupt our democracy, they failed."
Senate reconvenes. Vice President Mike Pence: "let's get back to work."
Former Pres. Obama calls violence at Capitol "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation" in a statement.
8:00 p.m.
Republican National Convention (RNC) issued statement condemning "violence at U.S. Capitol stating the acts "do not represent acts of patriotism."
Senators are returning to the Capitol building as of 7:45 p.m.
First Lady Melania Trump's Chief of Staff resigns amid events at Capitol.
Twitter and Facebook remove video of Pres. Trump addressing events at U.S. Capitol. Twitter has locked President Trump's account for 12 hours.
U.S. Capitol Building is reportedly back on lock down after a "security threat" inside the building.
Sen. Schumer: Electoral Vote Certification will continue at 8:00 p.m.
Former U.S. President George W. Bush issued statement on "insurrection" at capitol.
6:00 p.m.
Sen. Joe Manchin says he intends to continue with Electoral College certification tonight, despite events at capitol.
Woman shot at U.S. capitol has reportedly died.
D.C. authorities announce the Capitol Building is secure as of 5:40 p.m.
Similar events taking place across country in cities, including Oregon, Ohio, Florida, Arkansas, Colorado. New York implements 8:00 p.m. curfew.
National Guard has arrived as of 5:28 p.m. Directing crowd away from capitol.
Multiple reporters and members of media attacked by mob. Have equipment destroyed. Threats directed at media across capitol.
MPD Chief: Shooting is "under investigation" and they "have no more information" at this time. 13 individuals were arrested, none of whom were D.C. residents. MPD recovered multiple firearms.
Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief and Mayor of D.C. provide update on situation, multiple MPD officers are injured.
5:00 p.m.
"It's time to go home," Trump addresses protestors in video.
President Trump deploys National Guard to nation's capitol.
Explosive device found outside RNC building. Detonated safely.
D.C. Mayor orders 6:00 p.m. curfew.
Protestors now pushed out of Senate floor to Rotunda.
Armed stand off reportedly occurred on House floor.
House Members have been evacuated and were issued gas masks.
One woman is in critical condition after being shot inside U.S. Capitol.
Washington, D.C. – Just hours after U.S. Capitol police ordered an evacuation of multiple congressional buildings, reports showed that the capitol building has been breached.
Representative Veronica Escobar (D-Tx.) posted the following video of the incident to her twitter:
I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down.— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 6, 2021
This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.pic.twitter.com/RBAi4IW0Fm
A confederate flag shown outside the Senate chamber:
That’s the confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/1XB5TlAsuv— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Another video showed protestors clashing with police inside the building:
BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC
The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw
As protestors enter Senate Chamber, members outside are banging on Sen. Mitch McConnell's windows:
Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Reports say an individual has been shot in U.S. capitol:
A young woman was just shot in the neck right besides me in the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/hLQo4IP8J1— Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 6, 2021
BREAKING: DC paramedic source tells me one person shot in Capitol. CPR in progress— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 6, 2021
Trump addresses protestors in video:
January 6, 2021
An explosive device was found outside Republican National Convention Headquarters:
New - an explosive device was found at the RNC and detonated safely. https://t.co/dbL5U41ZSo— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021
MPD Chief and Mayor give update on situation:
1.6.21 Chief Contee and @MayorBowser provide situational updates https://t.co/bEN8FnXTru— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2021
Members of media and reporters attacked by mob:
BREAKING : Pro Trump Radicals are attacking Journalists and Media Crews outside Capitol.— Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 6, 2021
Trump has incited against media & members of press since 2016. Footage of broken equipment: pic.twitter.com/Sk2oqldfII
BREAKING. Mob of Trump supporters swarm the media near the US Capitol. They yell what Trump frequently says, “the media is the enemy of the people.” They destroy equipment and chased out reporters. I’ve never seen anything like this in my 20 year career: @nbcwashington @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/3VLC07JQR2— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) January 6, 2021
Just witnessed an alarming scene with @mjcontrera outside the US Capitol. A group of TV reporters were swarmed and chased away from their cameras, which a mob of President Trump’s supporters trashed.— Katie Mettler (@kemettler) January 6, 2021
Here’s the aftermath: pic.twitter.com/rB8QULwm5y
Woman shot at U.S. Capitol has reportedly died:
ALERT: Person shot at US Capitol today has died, per law enforcement source— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 6, 2021
Former U.S. President George W. Bush issued statement on "insurrection" at capitol:
Statement from former President George W. Bush on the “Insurrection at the Capitol..” pic.twitter.com/IwxQ0hZagM— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2021
U.S. Capitol is back on lock down at 6:44 p.m. after "security threat inside building:"
BREAKING: U.S. Capitol back on lockdown due to a "security threat inside the building"— BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021
Senators return to Capitol:
Senators are heading back to the Capitol now pic.twitter.com/VIdenHtqSO— Alan He (@alanhe) January 7, 2021
PRESS RELEASE: RNC Members Condemn Violence at U.S. Capitol⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IOynanvGVs— GOP (@GOP) January 7, 2021
Former Pres. Obama calls violence at Capitol "a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation" in a statement:
Here’s my statement on today’s violence at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jLCKo2D1Ya— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 7, 2021
Local Representatives give statements on events in D.C.:
Representative Fred Keller (R-Pa.):
“The violence happening at the U.S. Capitol is shameful, completely unacceptable, and un-American. This is not how our Republic should operate and the rioters must be fully prosecuted. My staff and I are safe and sheltered in place at a secure location. God bless our Capitol police and first responders.”
Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Center/Mifflin):
“Any act of violence or destruction is a crime and should be treated as such. Peaceful transitions of power are something our country has responsibly proceeded with since our founding and should serve as an inspiration to the rest of the world. An objection to the electoral process is within the rights of members of Congress and has been exercised by members from both sides of the aisle at different times in our nation’s history.
However, that process leads to debate and dialogue, not violence and mayhem. We strongly condemn any act of violence and destruction and pray for all those impacted today.”
