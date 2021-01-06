Updates:
President Trump deploys National Guard to nation's capital.
D.C. Mayor orders 6:00 p.m. curfew.
Protestors now pushed out of Senate floor to Rotunda.
Armed stand off reportedly occurred on House floor.
House Members have been evacuated issued gas masks.
One woman is in critical condition after being shot inside U.S. Capital.
Washington, D.C. – Just hours after U.S. Capital police ordered an evacuation of multiple congressional buildings, reports showed that the capital building has been breached.
Representative Veronica Escobar (D-Tx.) posted the following video of the incident to her twitter:
I’m currently sheltering in place. The Capitol building has been breached and both chambers are locked down.— Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) January 6, 2021
This is the chaos and lawlessness @realDonaldTrump has created.pic.twitter.com/RBAi4IW0Fm
A confederate flag shown outside the Senate chamber:
That’s the confederate flag flying outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/1XB5TlAsuv— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Another video showed protestors clashing with police inside the building:
BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021
Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC
The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw
As protestors enter Senate Chamber, members outside are banging on Sen. Mitch McConnell's windows:
Several people got on to a scaffolding outside Senate, took it to second floor, which looked like the area where McConnell’s office is located, and started banging on windows pic.twitter.com/IIZ21nkzFT— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Reports say an individual has been shot in U.S. capitol:
BREAKING: DC paramedic source tells me one person shot in Capitol. CPR in progress— Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 6, 2021
Updates will be provided as available.