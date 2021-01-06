Updates:

President Trump deploys National Guard to nation's capital.

D.C. Mayor orders 6:00 p.m. curfew.

Protestors now pushed out of Senate floor to Rotunda.

Armed stand off reportedly occurred on House floor.

House Members have been evacuated issued gas masks.

One woman is in critical condition after being shot inside U.S. Capital.

Washington, D.C. – Just hours after U.S. Capital police ordered an evacuation of multiple congressional buildings, reports showed that the capital building has been breached.

Representative Veronica Escobar (D-Tx.) posted the following video of the incident to her twitter:

A confederate flag shown outside the Senate chamber:

Another video showed protestors clashing with police inside the building:

As protestors enter Senate Chamber, members outside are banging on Sen. Mitch McConnell's windows:

Reports say an individual has been shot in U.S. capitol:

Updates will be provided as available.